News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

10-05-2018
Pearl Jam

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced that a pair of hometown concerts in Seattle, WA this summer have raised $10.8 million for almost 100 organizations working to fight homelessness in the city.

Billed as "The Home Shows", the August 8 and August 10 performances at Safeco Field - that launched the group's summer stadium series - saw the band pledge a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives while challenging everyone to join them towards raising a minimum of $10 million for the cause.

"From the start, we hoped businesses, foundations and individuals would see themselves in this work," says guitarist Stone Gossard. "The Home Shows initiative is about bringing the issue of homelessness closer to all of us - increasing our understanding of a complex issue, our empathy for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and our resolve for working together. We're proud of what our city has done. Now we need to stay inspired. There's a lot more to do." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest- Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff- Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day- Eagles Heading Down Under- more

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes- Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video- Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection- more

AC/DC To Get Special Mint Series For 45th Anniversary- KISS Legend Explains Why It's The End Of The Road- Whitesnake's David Coverdale Reveals He Had Surgery- more

Dave Grohl Does His Part To Help Kids Rock- Panic! At The Disco To Rock Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' At AMA- Bruce Springsteen Does Surprise Jam With Social Distortion- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Fleetwood Mac Tribute Tom Petty At Tour Kickoff

Sex Pistols Frontman Slams Green Day

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

Beatles Associates Tribute Geoff Emerick

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce 50th Anniversary Vinyl Box Set

Gwar Get Animated For Viking Death Machine

Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

Singled Out: Vanessa Peters' Just One Of Them

Legendary Beatles Recording Engineer Geoff Emerick Passes

Slash Releases Live 'Driving Rain' Video

Led Zeppelin Release Video For 50th Anniversary Digital Collection

Rolling Stones Announce 50th Anniversary Beggars Banquet

Megadeth Icon To Receive Hometown Honor

Doyle Bramhall II Releases Video For New Song Featuring Eric Clapton

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple On Spring Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.