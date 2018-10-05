Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced that a pair of hometown concerts in Seattle, WA this summer have raised $10.8 million for almost 100 organizations working to fight homelessness in the city.



Billed as "The Home Shows", the August 8 and August 10 performances at Safeco Field - that launched the group's summer stadium series - saw the band pledge a minimum of $1 million toward local homelessness initiatives while challenging everyone to join them towards raising a minimum of $10 million for the cause.



"From the start, we hoped businesses, foundations and individuals would see themselves in this work," says guitarist Stone Gossard. "The Home Shows initiative is about bringing the issue of homelessness closer to all of us - increasing our understanding of a complex issue, our empathy for our neighbors experiencing homelessness, and our resolve for working together. We're proud of what our city has done. Now we need to stay inspired. There's a lot more to do." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Pearl Jam Rock David Bowie Classic For First Time At Stadium Show

Lullwater Release Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

Pearl Jam Play Tribute To Chris Cornell During Seattle Show

Video From Pearl Jam's Summer Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam Do Rare Live Performance Of KISS Classic

Pearl Jam Forced To Postpone Show After Eddie Vedder Silenced

Pearl Jam Dedicates Tour Kick Off To late Anthony Bourdain And More

Pearl Jam Not Pressured To Make Next Album

More Pearl Jam News

Share this article



