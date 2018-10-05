|
Pearl Jam Raise Almost $11 Million For Homeless With Homtown Shows
10-05-2018
(hennemusic) Pearl Jam have announced that a pair of hometown concerts in Seattle, WA this summer have raised $10.8 million for almost 100 organizations working to fight homelessness in the city.
