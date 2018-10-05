The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

(hennemusic) The Eagles have expanded their 2019 tour with a newly-announced series of dates in Australia and New Zealand with tickets for the shows going on sale Monday, October 15th.

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey will be accompanied by a full horn section and a full string section for the two-week, five-show series, which will begin in Auckland, NZ on February 26.

The trip down under will precede a recently-announced spring 2019 tour of the UK and Europe by the iconic California band that starts up in late May. Currently playing concerts in North America, The Eagles will release a career-spanning box set collection entitled "Legacy" on November 2nd. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





