Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses will play its first-ever concert in the state of Hawaii this fall. The reunited trio of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will perform at Honolulu's Aloha Stadium on Saturday, December 8 as part of their Not In This Lifetime world tour.

A Citi cardmembers presale runs Monday, October 8 at 10:00 a.m. HST until Thursday, October 11 at 9:00 p.m. HST through Citi's Private Pass program, with general public tickets going on sale Friday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. HST at Ticketmaster and at the Aloha Stadium box office.

The Hawaii gig follows a fall series of live dates for the band that feature several shows in the Far East and stops in Abu Dhabi and South Africa in November. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





