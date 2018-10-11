Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet have announced the initial headline dates for a 2019 world tour in support of their debut album, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army."

"It is with immense enthusiasm we now announce the March Of The Peaceful Army tour!," says the Michigan rockers. "We embark early next year, and are thrilled to start the next chapter of our journey with you."

The group will begin the trek in late January with their first shows in Australia and New Zealand before heading to Europe and the UK and returning to North America for summer concerts that launch in early May.

Tickets for the Australia-New Zealand and North American runs will go on sale on Friday, October 12, while Europe and UK dates will be available Friday, October 19 at 10 AM local. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





