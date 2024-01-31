Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Video Of 'The Indigo Streak'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing video of a Nashville studio performance of "The Indigo Streak", a track from their latest album, "Starcatcher." The band recorded their third set at the city's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

"We returned to this sacred space to reimagine some of our favorite songs from the record," says the group about the footage; they will share more video from the performance session in the weeks ahead.

"Starcatcher" debuted last summer at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.

The Michigan rockers are nominated for a 2024 Grammy Award in the Best Rock Album category alongside Foo Fighters' "But Here We Are", Metallica's "72 Seasons", Paramore's "This Is Why", and "In Times New Roman..." by Queens Of The Stone Age.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles; get more details and stream the studio performance video here.

