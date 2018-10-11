News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

10-11-2018
Jack White

(hennemusic) Jack White has announced that he has added a pair of new US dates to his fall North American tour that is launching in support of "Boarding House Reach."

The rocker will play Brooklyn, NY's Kings Theatre on November 17 and Chicago, IL's Aragon Ballroom on November 19. A limited amount of pre-sale tickets will be available to Third Man Vault members starting Thursday, October 11 at 10am local time, with general public seats going on sale Friday, October 12 at 11am local time via the usual outlets.

The new dates land about a month before the 2018 tour finale in Nashville, TN on November 20. White recently released a new live EP and concert documentary, "Kneeling at the Anthem D.C.", exclusively via Amazon. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Jack White Performance From New Documentary Goes Online

Jack White Announces Concert Documentary And Live EP

Jack White Announces Canadian Boarding House Reach Tour

Jack White Streams Live Performance From Third Man Records

Jack White Releases Cinematic 'Corporation' Video

Jack White Does Rockin' Jam With Pearl Jam

Jack White Bat Inducted Into The Baseball Hall Of Fame

Jack White Streams Song From Upcoming Live Package

Jack White Adds New American Tour Dates

More Jack White News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

Ozzy Osbourne Hospitalized and Has Surgery- Video Of Nirvana Cal Jam Reunion Goes Online- Metallica's Full Austin City Limits Fest Set Streaming Online- Tantric Singled Out- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour

2019 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

Clutch Reveal Holiday Concert Series Details

Ministry's Sin Quirin New Band 3 Headed Snake Release First Video

Greta Van Fleet's Austin City Limits Music Festival Streaming

Metallica Release Classic 'Blackened' Live Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.