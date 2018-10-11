News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

10-11-2018
Lynyrd Skynyrd

(hennemusic) A New York federal appeals court has overturned a 2017 injunction preventing the release of a biopic detailing Lynyrd Skynyrd's 1977 plane crash.

"Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash" - based on the life of former Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, who left the group in 1991 - was in production early last year when Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington, singer Johnny Van Zant and estates for the Van Zant and Gaines families successfully filed a lawsuit blocking Pyle and Cleopatra Records from proceeding with the project.

Pyle was one of 20 survivors of the October 1977 accident that killed six people, including lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines.

According to the The New York Times, an October 10 decision by the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Manhattan has cleared the way for Pyle to tell his life story, despite objections from others associated with the Southern rock group.

Rossington and others had argued that Pyle was "free to exploit his own personal life story" for the film, but that the biopic was in danger of violating "a 1988 consent order" that members - Pyle included - agreed to concerning control of the Lynyrd Skynyrd copyright which states that "No such exploitation of life story rights is authorized which purports to be a history of the 'Lynyrd Skynyrd' band, as opposed to the life story of the applicable individual."

"That crash is part of the 'history' of the band, but it is also an 'experience' of Pyle with the band, likely his most important experience," the appeals court said Wednesday. "Provisions of a consent decree that both prohibit a movie about such a history and also permit a movie about such an experience are sufficiently inconsistent, or at least insufficiently specific, to support an injunction." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Free Bird' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

Lynyrd Skynyrd Finish First Leg Of Farewell Tour With Hometown Show

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Lynyrd Skynyrd Decades Rock Live Show Set For Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd Documentary Coming To TV

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

More Lynyrd Skynyrd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery- Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing- Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour- more

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split- Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour- Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup- Jack White- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Announces US Solo Tour- more

Journey Legend Steve Perry Streaming New Album Online- Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion- Ozzy Osbourne Postpones More Shows To Recover- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Tour Following Surgery

Lindsey Buckingham Sues Fleetwood Mac Over Firing

Ace Frehley Hires Gene Simmons Band Members For Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd Lose Court Battle To Block 1977 Plane Crash Biopic

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Addresses Lineup Drama At Tour Kick Off

Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony

Amon Amarth Release Live Twilight Of The Thunder God Video

Singled Out: Outer Heaven's Bloodspire

Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Reason For Fleetwood Mac Split

Greta Van Fleet Announce World Tour

Megadeth Reveal All-Star MegaCruise Lineup

Jack White Adds Dates To North American Tour

Fan-Sourced Tom Petty Video For 'You And Me' Released

New Book Examines Iron Maiden Album By Album

Whitesnake Release Promo Video For 'Unzipped'

Singled Out: Minority 905's Soundtrack

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.