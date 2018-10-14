Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are streaming a new holiday single, "We All Need Christmas", as a preview to the November 30 release of a greatest-hits collection entitled "The Story So Far - The Best Of Def Leppard."

The package traces the UK band's singles and fan favorites from the third album, 1983's "Pyromania", to today, and includes a remix of the group's cover of David Essex's 1973 hit "Rock On", and recent take on Depeche Mode's 1989 single, "Personal Jesus."

The compilation will be available in multiple configurations, including a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, a single CD edition featuring 17 tracks, 2-LP vinyl, and digital.

As a bonus for collectors, the first pressing vinyl copies of "The Story So Far" feature an exclusive seven-inch single of "Personal Jesus" and "We All Need Christmas."

November 30 will also see Def Leppard release a 10-disc limited-edition vinyl box set called "Hysteria: The Singles." Featuring all of the seven-inch singles from the band's 1987 multi-platinum album - which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year - the package delivers re-pressed versions of all eight seven-inch vinyl singles, including the Top 5 hits "Pour Some Sugar On Me", "Animal", "Love Bites", "Hysteria", "Rocket" and "Armageddon It."

Two bonus singles - "Excitable"/"Run Riot" (Album Version) and "Love And Affection"/"Don't Shoot The Shotgun" (Album Version) - are exclusive to the vinyl box set. Stream the new song, watch the trailers and read more here.

