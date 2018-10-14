Heart Announce Live In Atlantic City Album And DVD

(hennemusic) Heart will release material from a 2006 concert on the new package, "Live In Atlantic City," which will be released in multiple formats, including LP, CD, DVD, BluRay and Digital Download.

Due November 30, the project captures the band's appearance on the VH1 series "Decades Rock Live!", where singer Ann Wilson and guitarist Nancy Wilson were joined by guests Alice In Chains, Duff McKagan, Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction, Carrie Underwood, Gretchen Wilson and Rufus Wainwright.

Each guest artist had the chance to perform two or three songs together with the band (see list below), as they delivered a set of classic rock songs from their catalog alongside a pair of Led Zeppelin tunes and a jam on some Alice In Chains tracks with McKagan and their fellow Seattle rockers.

Heart have been on an extended hiatus following an August 2016 incident at White River Amphitheater in their Seattle hometown that saw Ann's husband, Dean Wetter, allegedly assault Nancy's children backstage during their concert. Read more and watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Singled Out: The Darkest Hearts' Mississippi Devil

Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV

Yes Featuring ARW Release live Owner Of A Lonely Heart Video

Pinkish Black's Daron Beck Suffers Two Heart Attacks

Singled Out: Mad Max's Beat Of The Heart

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Cover Of Lesley Gore Classic

Robert Townsend's Making The Five Heartbeats Movie Theater Event

Sublime With Rome Release New Song 'Wicked Heart'

Heart's Ann Wilson Streams Chris Cornell Tribute Song

More Heart News

Share this article



