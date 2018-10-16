|
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time
10-16-2018
Megadeth icon Dave Mustaine will be making his debut with next year's Experience Hendrix tour which will be touring the U.S. next March and April.
Mustaine had this to say, "Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the Premiere American Guitarists Of All Time. An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix and want to thank tour producer John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!"
The trek will also feature a number of other notable musicians including Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Dug Pinnick, Chris Clayton, Mato Nanji, Ernie Isley, Kenny Aronoff, Slide Brothers, Henri Brown and Kevin McCormack.
Taj Mahal, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas will also be featured as special guests during the trek which will again feature Experience Hendrix alums Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson.
Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:
