Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time

Megadeth icon Dave Mustaine will be making his debut with next year's Experience Hendrix tour which will be touring the U.S. next March and April.

Mustaine had this to say, "Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the Premiere American Guitarists Of All Time. An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix and want to thank tour producer John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!"

The trek will also feature a number of other notable musicians including Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Dug Pinnick, Chris Clayton, Mato Nanji, Ernie Isley, Kenny Aronoff, Slide Brothers, Henri Brown and Kevin McCormack.

Taj Mahal, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas will also be featured as special guests during the trek which will again feature Experience Hendrix alums Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson.

Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:

Mar 3 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Mar 4 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mar 5 Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 6 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

Mar 8 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Mar 9 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre-Atlanta

Mar 10 Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Mar 11 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center

Mar 12 Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theater

Mar 14 Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Mar 15 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Mar 16 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

Mar 17 Cincinnati, OH - The Taft Theatre

Mar 19 Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

Mar 20 Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts

Mar 21 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

Mar 22 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

Mar 23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Mar 24 Charleston, WV - The Clay Center

Mar 26 Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Mar 27 Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Mar 28 Westbury, NY - Theatre At Westbury

Mar 29 Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

Mar 30 Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino

Apr 1 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre

Apr 2 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre

Apr 3 Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

Apr 4 Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Apr 5 New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center

Apr 6 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater





Related Stories

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

dUg Pinnick Announces Jimi Hendrix Tribute Album

Jimi Hendrix 'Lover Man' Video Released

The Who, The Doors, Jimi Hendrix Lead Classic Rock RSD Releases

Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming

Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Jimi Hendrix Producer Eddie Kramer Talks Forthcoming Album

Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album 2017 In Review

More Hendrix News

Share this article



