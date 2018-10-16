News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Megadeth's Dave Mustaine To Experience Hendrix For The 1st Time

10-16-2018
Hendrix

Megadeth icon Dave Mustaine will be making his debut with next year's Experience Hendrix tour which will be touring the U.S. next March and April.

Mustaine had this to say, "Jimi Hendrix. The name that comes to my mind as one the Premiere American Guitarists Of All Time. An Innovator, and legendary musician, I am beyond honored to do my part in this tribute to the immortal Jimi Hendrix and want to thank tour producer John McDermott for inviting me to play along such mind-blowing guitarists as Joe Satriani, and a personal favorite of mine, Eric Johnson. See you there!"

The trek will also feature a number of other notable musicians including Joe Satriani, Dweezil Zappa, Dug Pinnick, Chris Clayton, Mato Nanji, Ernie Isley, Kenny Aronoff, Slide Brothers, Henri Brown and Kevin McCormack.

Taj Mahal, David Hidalgo and Cesar Rosas will also be featured as special guests during the trek which will again feature Experience Hendrix alums Billy Cox, Jonny Lang and Eric Johnson.

Experience Hendrix Tour Dates:
Mar 3 Pompano Beach, FL - Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Mar 4 Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
Mar 5 Melbourne, FL - King Center for the Performing Arts
Mar 6 Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre
Mar 8 North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Mar 9 Atlanta, GA - The Fox Theatre-Atlanta
Mar 10 Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Mar 11 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center
Mar 12 Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theater
Mar 14 Raleigh, NC - Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
Mar 15 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
Mar 16 Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre
Mar 17 Cincinnati, OH - The Taft Theatre
Mar 19 Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre
Mar 20 Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts
Mar 21 Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
Mar 22 Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
Mar 23 Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Mar 24 Charleston, WV - The Clay Center
Mar 26 Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
Mar 27 Bensalem, PA - Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Mar 28 Westbury, NY - Theatre At Westbury
Mar 29 Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Mar 30 Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino
Apr 1 Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theatre
Apr 2 Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Theatre
Apr 3 Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
Apr 4 Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Apr 5 New Bedford, MA - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center
Apr 6 Wallingford, CT - Toyota Presents The Oakdale Theater


