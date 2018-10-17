Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash talks about reuniting with Axl Rose after two decades apart and how much things have changed in a new appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

Slash exited the band's lineup in 1996 as work bogged down on a follow-up to 1991's pair of "Use Your Illusion" albums, and over frustration with Rose's constant lateness for the group's live shows.

"The Guns N' Roses lineup that we've been doing this last couple of years with... it's sort of amazing, because of Guns N' Roses' history, but suddenly, it's this really, really well-oiled machine that's super functional," Slash tells Jericho.

"So the one thing you don't have to worry about is... It's like I walk into a room with me and the band and [we are about] to get to work, everybody is ready to go. So that's a blessing, because when it's disorganized or not everybody is together, it makes it impossible to do this much work. So I don't have that issue to deal with, which is cool. And they don't have to deal with it with me either. [Laughs]" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Live First For Band

Guns N' Roses Welcomed To The Jungle Of Protest

Lemmy, Guns N' Roses Star Highlight All-Star KISS Tribute

Guns N' Roses Icon Optimistic Band Will Have New Music Soon

Guns N' Roses Members Think New Album Is Good Idea

Reunited Guns N' Roses Want To Make New Music Says Slash

Guns N' Roses, Dream Theater Supergroup Sons Of Apollo Cancel Shows

Former Guns N' Roses Guitarist Arrested

Axl Rose Addresses Possible New Guns N' Roses Music

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



