Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour Acclaimed Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will be hitting the road next month to promote the release of her debut solo album "Controlled Chaos", which is set to hit stores on November 16th. The tour is set to kick off on November 19th at The Vault @ Greasy Luck in New Bedford, MA and will be concluding on December 21st at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. Nita had this to say about the album, "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."



She added, "I started playing guitar because of instrumental guitar music. All my real heroes made instrumental albums. All my own career has been spent playing in bands, but I never forgot that dream of what inspired me to pick up the guitar in the first place." Controlled Chaos Tracklisting

1. Prepare for War

2. Alegria

3. Our Most Desperate Hour

4. Mariana Trench

5. Here With You

6. The Stillness At The End

7. The Quest

8. Hope Grown

9. Lion Among Wolves

10. Pandemonium 2.0

11. The Show Must Go On Tour Dates:

11/19 - The Vault @ Greasy Luck - New Bedford, MA

11/20 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA

11/21 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

11/23 - Brooklyn Bazaar, Brooklyn, NY

11/24 - The Outpost - Kent, OH

11/25 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

11/27 - Wire - Berwyn, IL

11/28 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA

11/29 - Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

11/30 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

12/1 - Club X - Salt Lake City, UT

12/2 - The Shredder - Boise, ID

12/4 - Club Sur Rocks - Seattle, WA

12/5 - Paris Theatre - Portland, OR

12/6 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA

12/7 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

12/8 - Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ

12/9 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

12/11 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX

12/12 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

12/13 - Trees - Dallas, TX

12/14 - The Hi-Tone - Memphis, TN

12/15 - The Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

12/16 - Haven Lounge - Orlando, FL

12/17 - O'Malley's - Margate, FL

12/18 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL

12/19 - Ground Zero - Spartanbug, SC

12/20 - Canal Club, Richmond, VA

12/21 - House of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ

