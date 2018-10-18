News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

10-18-2018
Nita Strauss

Acclaimed Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will be hitting the road next month to promote the release of her debut solo album "Controlled Chaos", which is set to hit stores on November 16th.

The tour is set to kick off on November 19th at The Vault @ Greasy Luck in New Bedford, MA and will be concluding on December 21st at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ.

Nita had this to say about the album, "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."

She added, "I started playing guitar because of instrumental guitar music. All my real heroes made instrumental albums. All my own career has been spent playing in bands, but I never forgot that dream of what inspired me to pick up the guitar in the first place."

Controlled Chaos Tracklisting
1. Prepare for War
2. Alegria
3. Our Most Desperate Hour
4. Mariana Trench
5. Here With You
6. The Stillness At The End
7. The Quest
8. Hope Grown
9. Lion Among Wolves
10. Pandemonium 2.0
11. The Show Must Go On

Tour Dates:
11/19 - The Vault @ Greasy Luck - New Bedford, MA
11/20 - Voltage Lounge - Philadelphia, PA
11/21 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ
11/23 - Brooklyn Bazaar, Brooklyn, NY
11/24 - The Outpost - Kent, OH
11/25 - The Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI
11/27 - Wire - Berwyn, IL
11/28 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA
11/29 - Riot Room, Kansas City, MO
11/30 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
12/1 - Club X - Salt Lake City, UT
12/2 - The Shredder - Boise, ID
12/4 - Club Sur Rocks - Seattle, WA
12/5 - Paris Theatre - Portland, OR
12/6 - The Boardwalk - Orangevale, CA
12/7 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA
12/8 - Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ
12/9 - 1720 - Los Angeles, CA
12/11 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX
12/12 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX
12/13 - Trees - Dallas, TX
12/14 - The Hi-Tone - Memphis, TN
12/15 - The Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA
12/16 - Haven Lounge - Orlando, FL
12/17 - O'Malley's - Margate, FL
12/18 - Crowbar - Tampa, FL
12/19 - Ground Zero - Spartanbug, SC
12/20 - Canal Club, Richmond, VA
12/21 - House of Independents - Asbury Park, NJ


Related Stories


Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

Lita Ford, Orianthi, Nita Strauss Lead She Rocks Album Lineup

More Nita Strauss News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident- Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary- Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'- more

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash- Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly- Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon- more

Fleetwood Mac React To Lindsey Buckingham Lawsuit- Foo Fighters Jam With 10-Year-Old Goes Viral- Steve Perry Hits The Top 10 With New Album-Megadeth's Dave Mustaine- more

Slash Changed His Tune About Axl Singing With AC/DC- Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans- Def Leppard Streaming Their New Christmas Song- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
All That Remains' Oli Herbert Killed In Accident

Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Dave Grohl Announces Live Debut For Epic Solo Song 'Play'

Paul McCartney Releases 'Come On To Me' Video

Greta Van Fleet Stream New Song 'You're The One'

Ghost Release 'Dance Macabre' Video

Fit For An Autopsy Sidelined by Emergency Surgery

Kataklysm Get Animated For 'And Then I Saw Blood' Video

Machine Head's Robb Flynn Producing Sworn Enemy's New Album

Architects Release 'Holy Ghost' Documentary

Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

Singled Out: Army Of The Universe's Resin

Guns N' Roses Worries Gone With Reunion Says Slash

Godsmack Star's Son Dies Unexpectedly

Steve Perry Address Idea Of Collaboration With Journey's Neal Schon

Jibe Cancel Candlebox Tour After Singer In Serious Accident

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

On The Record: The Tomicks

MorleyView K.K. Downing (Judas Priest)

Leader Of Down (Motorhead) - Cascade Into Chaos

Caught In The Act: Tremonti Live

Sites and Sounds: Trailing Of The Sheep Festival

Remembering Geoff Emerick

Sean Ardoin - Kreole Rock and Soul

Caught In The Act: Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Live In Chicago

Root 66 Week: Grand Old Grizzly - Pure Country Pyrite

Root 66 Week: The Mountain Home Family - Come See About Me

Root 66 Week: Dennis K. Duff - Songs from Lyon County

Root 66 Week: Banjo Nickaru & Western Scooches - Get Us Out Of Fearland

The Public Image Is Rotten

Alien Country - Like My Life Depends on It

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.