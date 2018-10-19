Steven Tyler Announces Special Solo One Off Show

(hennemusic) Steven Tyler has announced a holiday season concert date in the state of Hawaii. According to Maui News, the Aerosmith rocker and Maui resident will bring his solo show to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on December 27.

Tyler will be joined for the performance by Nashville's The Loving Mary Band, who were featured as the backup players on his 2016 debut country solo studio album, "We're All Somebody From Somewhere."

The project scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart while peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. Presale tickets for Tyler's gig in Maui will be available to MACC members starting Saturday, October 20, with general public seats going on sale Saturday, October 27. Watch the promo video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Steven Tyler and Nuno Bettencourt Rock Rolling Stones Classic

Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler's Late Night TV Appearance Goes Online

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler's Daughters Wish Him A Happy 70th Birthday

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Releases 'Out On A Limb' Doc Trailer

Steven Tyler Day In Nashville For Film Festival Doc Premiere

Aerosmith Frontman Steven Tyler Announces Solo Tour

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Featured In Two Super Bowl Commercials

Steven Tyler's Raises $2.4 Million for Sex Abuse Victims

Steven Tyler Announces Inaugural Janie's Fund Gala

More Steven Tyler News

Share this article



