Steven Tyler Announces Special Solo One Off Show

10-19-2018
Steven Tyler

(hennemusic) Steven Tyler has announced a holiday season concert date in the state of Hawaii. According to Maui News, the Aerosmith rocker and Maui resident will bring his solo show to the Maui Arts & Cultural Center's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion on December 27.

Tyler will be joined for the performance by Nashville's The Loving Mary Band, who were featured as the backup players on his 2016 debut country solo studio album, "We're All Somebody From Somewhere."

The project scored the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart while peaking at No. 19 on the Billboard 200. Presale tickets for Tyler's gig in Maui will be available to MACC members starting Saturday, October 20, with general public seats going on sale Saturday, October 27. Watch the promo video here.

