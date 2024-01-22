.

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Blasted For National Anthem Performance On This Day In Rock 2012

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler made headlines on this Day in Rock back in 2012 following his performance of the National Anthem at the AFC title game of the NFL playoffs.

Tyler took the field prior to the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots playoff game to perform the "Star Spangled Banner" and his performance was met with sharp criticism from fans.

One football fan tweeted of the performance "Steven Tyler's national anthem before the Patriots/Ravens game couldn't have been any worse if John Madden farted it through a harmonica."

