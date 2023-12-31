Aerosmith Postponed Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury - 2023 In Review

Aerosmith Postponed Farewell Tour Due To Steven Tyler Injury was a top 23 story of Sept 2023: Aerosmith have announced that they have been forced to postpone their Peace Out Farewell Tour Dates due to vocal cord damage suffered by frontman Steven Tyler earlier this month.

The band shared, "To our fans: Unfortunately, Steven's vocal injury is more serious than initially thought. His doctor has confirmed that in addition to the damage to his vocal cords, he fractured his larynx which requires ongoing care."

Tyler added, "I am heartbroken to not be out there with Aerosmith, my brothers and the incredible Black Crowes, rocking with the best fans in the world. I promise we will be back as soon as we can!"

