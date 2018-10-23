News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

10-23-2018
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently revealed in an interview that the band would be hitting the road next year for some tour dates and he has now made good on his word.

The band announced that they will be playing a series of tour dates next summer that will include appearances at a number of leading European music festivals including Download, Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park, Graspop and more.

Far closer to home, the band also announced that they will be making their very first appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, August 10th. "I'm gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair," M. Shawn Crahan told Des Moines Register. "It makes no sense why we haven't played here. This long into (Slipknot)? It's fabulous."

June
7-8 - Rockfest - Hyvinkää, Finland
7-9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany
7-9 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany
13-15 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland
13-16 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria
14-16 - Download UK - Derby, UK
17 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany
18 - TUI Arena - Hannover, Germany
19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark
21-23 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium
25-26 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland
27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy
28-30 - Download - Madrid, Spain

July
1 - Amphitheatre Nimes - Nimes, France
3-6 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain
4-5 - VOA - Lisbon, Portugal


