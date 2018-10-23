Slipknot Announce Live Dates For Next Summer

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor recently revealed in an interview that the band would be hitting the road next year for some tour dates and he has now made good on his word.

The band announced that they will be playing a series of tour dates next summer that will include appearances at a number of leading European music festivals including Download, Rock Am Ring/Rock Im Park, Graspop and more.

Far closer to home, the band also announced that they will be making their very first appearance at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, August 10th. "I'm gonna drive from my house directly to the stage just like I do when I come to the fair," M. Shawn Crahan told Des Moines Register. "It makes no sense why we haven't played here. This long into (Slipknot)? It's fabulous."

June

7-8 - Rockfest - Hyvinkää, Finland

7-9 - Rock Am Ring - Nürburg, Germany

7-9 - Rock Im Park - Nuremberg, Germany

13-15 - Greenfield - Interlaken, Switzerland

13-16 - Novarock - Nickelsdorf, Austria

14-16 - Download UK - Derby, UK

17 - Arena - Leipzig, Germany

18 - TUI Arena - Hannover, Germany

19-22 - Copenhell - Copenhagen, Denmark

21-23 - Graspop - Dessel, Belgium

25-26 - Mystic Festival - Kraków, Poland

27 - Sonic Park - Bologna, Italy

28-30 - Download - Madrid, Spain

July

1 - Amphitheatre Nimes - Nimes, France

3-6 - Resurrection Fest - Viveiro, Spain

4-5 - VOA - Lisbon, Portugal





Related Stories

Slipknot Eyeing World Tour Next Year

Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Corey Taylor Reveals Slipknot's New Album Release Plans

Slipknot Invite Fans To Video Casting Call For 20th Anniversary

Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

Slipknot and Dragonforce Offshoot Sinsaenum Reveal 'Nuit Noire'

Slipknot's Sid Wilson Streams Track From New Solo Album

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Guest On New Code Orange Track

Slipknot Officially Working On Heavy New Album

More Slipknot News

Share this article



