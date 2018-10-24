Ace Frehley's Conditions For Taking Part In KISS Farewell Tour

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley is gearing up to promote his new solo album but he says that he would drop everything to take part in his old band's farewell tour but he would only do it under certain conditions.

Ace told VintageRock.com, "Getting involved with Kiss on the road would take precedence over what I'm doing with my band. But the only way I would seriously consider it is if I took back my make-up and costume and my character - which I designed.

"Tommy Thayer is not a bad guitar player, but he basically just mimics everything I wrote, and tries to imitate my persona. He's been doing it for 15 years. But the reality is I'm the original guy. And nobody can really copy the way I play guitar.

He explained elsewhere in the interview that he owns the rights to his make-up and costume but licenses it to KISS. He said, "My attorney told me that I licensed it to them. That's all I can say. They may deny it, but he told me, 'You didn't sell it to them.' But what are the ins and outs of the licensing deal, I'm not 100% sure of. I think I licensed it to them for perpetuity...

"There are all these legal terms that I'm not always so familiar with, or understand the complete meaning. But I definitely didn't sell it to them. Peter sold his make-up to Paul and Gene, but I didn't."





