Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

Queensryche have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "The Verdict" on March 1st of next year and will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour the next day in support of the effort.

The new album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.



Frontman Todd La Torre had this to say, "I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"



Guitarist Michael Wilton added, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."



The U.S. tour will feature support from Fates Warning with The Cringe will be joining the trek at select shows. See the dates below:

March 2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

March 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

March 5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

March 7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*

March 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^

March 9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*

March 10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*

March 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

March 13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel

March 14 - Chicago, IL - Concord

March 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

March 16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center

March 17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^

March 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

March 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec

March 23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey

March 26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

March 27 - San Diego - Observatory

March 28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda

March 29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's

March 30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

April 2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

April 3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune





Related Stories

Queensryche Reveal Lineup Change For Scorpions Tour

Queensryche Making Progress On Their New Album

Queensryche Making Progress On Music For Next Album

Queensryche Slammed 'Roach' Infested Music Industry 2016 In Review

More Queensryche News

Share this article



