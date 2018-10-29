News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queensryche Announce New Album And Tour

10-29-2018
Queensryche

Queensryche have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album "The Verdict" on March 1st of next year and will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour the next day in support of the effort.

The new album was produced, mixed, and mastered by Zeuss (Rob Zombie, Iced Earth, Hatebreed) at Uberbeatz in Lynwood, WA, Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA and Watershed Studio in Seattle, WA.

Frontman Todd La Torre had this to say, "I'm extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish on this record. The relentless dedication and hard work of everyone involved has been very rewarding. I am excited and looking forward to it no longer just belonging to us, but belonging to the world. We hope you all enjoy listening to it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

Guitarist Michael Wilton added, "The Verdict is the most metal and the most progressive record we have made in a long time. I couldn't possibly be more excited for everyone to hear this."

The U.S. tour will feature support from Fates Warning with The Cringe will be joining the trek at select shows. See the dates below:

March 2 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live
March 3 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room
March 5 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
March 7 - Baltimore - Sound Stage*
March 8 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun^
March 9 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza*
March 10 - Worcester, MA - Palladium*
March 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
March 13 - Detroit, MI - Diesel
March 14 - Chicago, IL - Concord
March 15 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
March 16 - Medina, MN - Medina Entertainment Center
March 17 - Davenport, IA - Rhythm City Casino Resort^
March 20 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
March 21 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
March 22 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec
March 23 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey
March 26 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
March 27 - San Diego - Observatory
March 28 - Los Angeles, CA- Fonda
March 29 - San Francisco, CA - Slim's
March 30 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
April 2 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
April 3 - Seattle, WA - Neptune


