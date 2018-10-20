|
Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour (Week in Review)
Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour was a top story on Thursday: Acclaimed Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss will be hitting the road next month to promote the release of her debut solo album "Controlled Chaos", which is set to hit stores on November 16th. The tour is set to kick off on November 19th at The Vault @ Greasy Luck in New Bedford, MA and will be concluding on December 21st at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ. Nita had this to say about the album, "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."
