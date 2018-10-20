Alice Cooper Guitarist Nita Strauss Launching Solo Tour

The tour is set to kick off on November 19th at The Vault @ Greasy Luck in New Bedford, MA and will be concluding on December 21st at the House of Independents in Asbury Park, NJ.

Nita had this to say about the album, "From bright and fun to aggressive and dark, from peaceful to chaotic, this album is a way for me to give the listener a glimpse into my personality and what goes on inside my mind."



She added, "I started playing guitar because of instrumental guitar music. All my real heroes made instrumental albums. All my own career has been spent playing in bands, but I never forgot that dream of what inspired me to pick up the guitar in the first place." See the dates and tracklisting - here.