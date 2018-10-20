Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary

Crahan told Lazer 103.3 in their native Iowa, "Basically, we're celebrating 20 years of the first album and we just thought it would be cool to make some art on many different levels for the planet.

"We've been gone long enough and I think it's time people understand what's really happening, so we're putting together a little something for the 20th anniversary.

"I can't go into it too much, but every luxury has a price, so for those who make the journey, I guess those who are the ones who understand." Listen to the full interview - here.