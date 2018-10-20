|
Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary (Week in Review)
Slipknot Making Special Plans For 20th Anniversary was a top story on Thursday: 2019 is gearing up to be a big year for Slipknot with a new album and tour penciled in but it also marks the 20th anniversary of the group's self-titled debut and Shawn "Clown" Crahan revealed the band is making special plans to celebrate. Crahan told Lazer 103.3 in their native Iowa, "Basically, we're celebrating 20 years of the first album and we just thought it would be cool to make some art on many different levels for the planet. "We've been gone long enough and I think it's time people understand what's really happening, so we're putting together a little something for the 20th anniversary. "I can't go into it too much, but every luxury has a price, so for those who make the journey, I guess those who are the ones who understand." Listen to the full interview - here.
