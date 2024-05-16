.

Watch Sebastian Bach's 'Freedom' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2024
Sebastian Bach has released a music video for his latest single "Freedom." The track comes from his brand new solo album "Child Within The Man", which is his first new solo record in a decade.

The track features Motley Crue guitarist John 5, who co-wrote the track with Bach and the video was directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera (who directed the album's three previous videos).

Bach had this to say, "This is the third record in a row with John 5 writing and playing with me. The song 'Freedom' is an homage to my favorite instrument...the cowbell! Which the world needs plenty more of right now!"

