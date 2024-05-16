Jinjer Share 'Home Back' Live Video

Jinjer will be releasing their brand new and first official live DVD/BluRay package, "Live In Los Angeles", this Friday, May 17th and today they shared live video from the release of their track "Home Back".

Napalm shared these details: Originally the track appeared on Jinjer's 2019 studio album, Macro. This meaningful song holds profound significance and perfectly embraces the sense of the new live album. In fact, filmed on December 22, 2022 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA, USA, Live in Los Angeles not only honors their endurance through recent challenges, but also celebrates their triumphant 15-year journey.

During these years, Jinjer attained remarkable milestones, touring globally and captivating millions at prestigious festivals like Hellfest, Rock am Ring, Graspop Metal Meeting, Download Festival and Rocklahoma USA. Moreover, their latest triumph, the acclaimed studio album Wallflowers, broke charts worldwide, soaring to #1 on both the US Billboard Top New Artist Album charts and Canadian Hard Music album charts, #2 on the US Hard Music album charts, #5 on the official UK Rock & Metal album charts and #7 on the official German album charts.

Jinjer on "Home Back": "Since it's original release back in 2019, 'Home Back' has become another anthem for Jinjer and our followers. From its upbeat musical groove to its lyrics charged with pacifism and unfortunate predictions about the state of the world we find ourselves in today, we felt like this was no brainer to release as the third single for the Live In Los Angeles DVD!"

