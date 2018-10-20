Metallica Stream 1989 Live Performance Of 'Harvester Of Sorrow'

Footage of the record's original lead single was filmed live at the Stone Balloon in Newark, DE on August 7, 1989. Metallica's fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

A 3CD reissue includes the remastered album and two discs of rough mixes, demos and live tracks alongside an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video and read more - here.