We Came As Romans Singer Kyle Pavone's Cause Of Death Revealed

09-03-2018
We Came As Romans

We Came As Romans singer Kyle Pavone's cause of death has been revealed as an accidental drug overdose and his family has announced the formation of The Kyle Pavone Foundation.

They revealed both with the following statement, "On Saturday, August 25, we lost our son, our brother, our best friend, and bandmate to an accidental overdose. The opposite of addiction is connection. If you are feeling disconnected or lost, there is help. Please take action, whether that is talking to your families or friends, meeting with a counselor, or joining a support group.

"If you are a friend or family member of someone who is struggling, do not be silent! If you are an artist in need of support through your struggle, we have created the The Kyle Pavone Foundation in Kyle's honor, to help.

"We look forward to celebrating Kyle's life again at a public event in early October at the Fillmore in Detroit. Please join us to continue to support Kyle Pavone Foundation.org. Thank you."


