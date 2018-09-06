|
Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour
09-06-2018
(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots have announced dates for a fall Canadian tour in support of their 2018 self-titled album that featured their new singer Jeff Gutt.
The 15-show, four-week run will begin in Penticton, BC on October 23 and head east across the country before it wraps up in Moncton, NB on November 16
Joining Stone Temple Pilots on the trek will be Seether, Default and, on most dates, Age Of Days. Pre-sales are underway now through Thursday, September 6 at 10 PM, local time, with general public tickets available Friday, September 7 at 10 AM, local - through your usual ticket outlets and at stonetemplepilots.com
News of the Canadian dates comes just days after Stone Temple Pilots completed a summer concert series with The Cult and Bush. See the dates here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Related Stories
Stone Temple Pilots Heading North For Tour
Joe Perry Jams With Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick Stars
Stone Temple Pilots Star Accused Of Domestic Abuse In Divorce
Julien-K Announce Stone Temple Pilots Tour Dates and Video Release
New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal Live 'Roll Me Under' Video
Stone Temple Pilots' DeLeo Wasn't Close To Scott Weiland At The End
Stone Temple Pilots Preview TV Concert Special
Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly
Stone Temple Pilots Stars Compare Touring To Camping