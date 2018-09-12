News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity

09-12-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1999 single, "No Leaf Clover", for the first time in seven years during their September 4 show at The Target Center in Minneapolis, MN and have shared video of the performance.

One of two new songs on the live "S&M" album with the San Francisco Symphony, the tune hit No. 1 on the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart while peaking at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Minneapolis stop was the second date of the fall North American leg of Metallica's tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which resumed in Madison, WI on September 2.

The event also saw bassist Robert Trujillo and guitarist Kirk Hammett perform a tribute to Minnesota native Prince, who passed away from an accidental opioid overdose in April of 2016 at the age of 57.

During the fall series, Metallica will release multiple 30th anniversary editions of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", on November 2. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


