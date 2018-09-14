Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video of a 1989 live performance of "Blackened" as a preview to the group's November 2 release of multiple 30th anniversary editions of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All."

The footage of the album's opening track was captured during a September 15, 1989.show at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, CA as part of the band's tour in support of their fourth album - their first with bassist Jason Newsted - which reached No. 6 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 8 million copies in the country.

The remastered "...And Justice For All" reissue will be available in multiple configurations, including a Standard Double 180 gram LP, Standard CD, 3 CD Expanded Edition, cassette, Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set and digitally as a Standard album (available to stream and download), an Expanded Edition (available for download only), and a Digital Deluxe Box Set (available for streaming and download).

The 3-CD set includes the remastered album, two discs including never before released rough mixes, demos and live tracks, and an expanded booklet including unseen photos by Ross Halfin. Watch the video and read more here.

