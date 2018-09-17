News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

09-17-2018
Lenny Kravitz

(hennemusic) Lenny Kravitz will perform on NBC-TV's The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, September 17. The rocker's appearance is to promote his newly-released eleventh studio album, "Raise Vibration", and the launch of a fall US tour in support of the record that will open in Atlanta, GA on September 21.

On the same day as the tour starts, Kravitz will introduce a vinyl reissue series with the re-release of his first five albums. The singer will present 1991's "Mama Said", 1993's "Are You Gonna Go My Way", 1995's "Circus", and 1998's "5" on 2LP 180-gram black vinyl - in addition to individualized limited-edition, color variants.

As part of its 30th anniversary, Kravitz' 1989 debut, "Let Love Rule", will follow on November 30, with all of the records except "Mama Said" set to feature non-album tracks, with many of them appearing on vinyl for the very first time. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Lenny Kravitz Launching Vinyl Reissue Series

Lenny Kravitz Streams New Song '5 More Days 'Til Summer'

Lenny Kravitz Announces Raise Vibration US Tour

Lenny Kravitz Releases Alternate 'Low' Video

Lenny Kravitz Releases Video For New Song Featuring Michael Jackson

Lenny Kravitz Announces New Album 'Raise Vibration'

Lenny Kravitz Collection Getting First Time Vinyl Release

More Lenny Kravitz News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music- Lamb Of God's Adler Explains Why He Skipped Tour- Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album- more

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music- Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance- Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans- more

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album- We Came As Romans Reveal Plans Following Kyle's Death- Judas Priest Plan Unforgettable 50th Anniversary Event- more

Steve Perry On Possibility Of Journey Reunion- Metallica Release Video Of Live Rarity- Five For Fighting Singled Out Special: Superman- Pink Floyd Release Animated Video- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Journey's Neal Schon Excited For Steve Perry's Return To Music

Lamb Of God's Chris Adler Explains Why He Skipped Slayer Tour

Stone Sour Already Have Great Material For Next Album Says Corey Taylor

Vinnie Vincent Part Of KISS Kruise Pre-Party

Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

Lynyrd Skynyrd Release Live 'Sweet Home Alabama' Video

The Kinks' Dave Davies Streaming Previously Unreleased 1970s Track

Dee Snider Releases 'American Made' Video

Lenny Kravitz To Rock Late Night TV

Within Temptation Stream New Song Featuring Papa Roach Singer

All Them Witches Release 'Diamond' Video

Singled Out: Margie Singleton's Heaven Or Hell

Motley Crue Reunite To Record New Music

Metallica Stream Classic Live Performance

Greta Van Fleet Expand Their Upcoming Fall Tour Plans

Jimi Hendrix's Electric Ladyland Turns 50 With Box Set

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Mettle - 27 Ghosts

Caught In The Act: Judas Priest and Deep Purple Live

Journey and Def Leppard Rock Talking Stick Arena in Phoenix

Fall Out Boy: The Road To Wrigley

Amaris - Aquamarine

Sites and Sounds: September's Most Enticing Festivals

Maxwell James - Self-Titled

RockPile: Saxon Edition

Novagolde - Self-Titled

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.