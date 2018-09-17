News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Perform Song For First Time In U.S. At Recent Concert

09-17-2018
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 2008 "Death Magnetic" track, "The Unforgiven III", for the first time ever in the US during their September 6 concert at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE.

The first appearance in eight years also marked the song's debut on the group's World Wired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which is currently on a fall leg across North America.

The sequel to 1991's "The Unforgiven" and 1997's "The Unforgiven II" appeared on the veteran metal outfit's ninth album, whose US No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 earned Metallica the achievement of being the first band to have five consecutive studio album releases top the chart. Watch the performance and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


