Bob Seger Reveals Dates For Farewell Tour

(hennemusic) Bob Seger has announced dates for his farewell US tour. The Detroit rocker - who postponed concerts last fall when he underwent surgery on a ruptured disc in his back in the middle of the Runaway Train tour, with some shows rescheduled recently - has expanded the series and renamed the trek Travelin Man: The Final Tour after a song from his 1975 album, "Beautiful Loser."

Set to begin in Grand Rapids, MI on November 21, tickets for the new dates in Buffalo, Cleveland, Louisville, Fort Wayne, Peoria, Grand Rapids and rescheduled shows in Dallas and Houston will go on sale Friday, September 28, with tickets for new dates in Toledo and Nashville available Saturday, September 29.

Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks, including stops in Las Vegas, Fresno, San Diego, Vancouver, Florida and more. Check out the announced dates and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





