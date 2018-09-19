News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Foreigner's Lou Gramm Teaming Up With Asia Featuring John Payne

09-19-2018
Lou Gramm

Original Foreigner frontman Lou Gramm and Asia Featuring John Payne will be teaming up for a tour later this year that will run until next year which will be see them together on stage performing hits of both Foreigner and Asia.

The upcoming trek will be produced by Devgel Productions and according to the announcement the show will feature a 90 minute set with dates to be announced soon.

Fans are told to sxpect to hear classics such as "Feels Like The First Time," "I Want to Know What Love Is," "Heat of the Moment," "Juke Box Hero," "Only Time Will Tell," "Cold As Ice," "Sole Survivor" and more.


