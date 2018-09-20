Metallica Release Live Atlas Rise Video

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct" track, "Atlas, Rise!", during their September 11 concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD

The second single from their tenth album topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock chart upon its release in the fall of 2016 as the band were playing warm-up dates for the WorldWired tour in South America.

Nominated for a 2018 Grammy Award, "Atlas, Rise!" lost out to the Foo Fighters' track "Run" in Best Rock Song category at the 60th annual event in January, while the project failed to take home the honors in the Best Rock Album field after it was presented to The War On Drugs.

Currently playing shows on a fall tour of North America, Metallica will release multiple 30th anniversary editions of their 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", on November 2. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





