Heart's Ann Wilson Rocks Classic Cover On Late Night TV
09-21-2018
(hennemusic) Ann Wilson of Heart performed Lesley Gore's 1963 hit, "You Don't Own Me", on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live on September 19th and video of the performance has been shared online.
Originally recorded by the Brooklyn singer when she was just 17, the tune reached No. 2 on the US Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for three weeks behind The Beatles' "I Want To Hold Your Hand."
Wilson's version of the empowerment anthem - featuring Warren Haynes on guitar - appears on her newly-released covers album, "Immortal." The project sees the Seattle singer deliver a diverse set of tracks that pay homage to some of her favorite songs and artists, all of whom have passed away in recent years - including tracks by David Bowie, Tom Petty, Chris Cornell, Glenn Frey of The Eagles, and more. here.
