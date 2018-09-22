John Mayer To Receive Billboard's Legend of Live Award

John Mayer is set to be honored with the annual Legend of Live Award at the Billboard Live Music Awards on the opening night of the two night event on November 13th.

According to organizers, that night's "highest honor will celebrate Mayer's extensive touring career and his ongoing contributions to the industry, specifically highlighting his successful tour with Dead & Company as well as his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on the Controlled Danger Tour."



The 2018 Billboard Live Music Summit and Awards, formerly known as the Billboard Touring Conference and Awards, will take place on November 13th and 14th at the Montage in Beverly Hills, CA.





