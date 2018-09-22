News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Steve Perry Releases 'We're Still Here' Video

09-22-2018
Steve Perry

(hennemusic) Former Journey frontman Steve Perry is streaming a performance video of the track "We're Still Here", as the latest preview to his solo return with the forthcoming album, "Traces."

"This is one of my most favorite songs on Traces," explains Perry, "because it speaks of the inclusiveness of us being together in the same place at the same time, and to not take lightly the fact that 'we're still here.'"

It's the third tune issued in advance of the record's October 5 arrival, following the lead single "No Erasin'" and the follow-up "No More Cryin'." Perry recorded "Traces" at his home studio - with only strings done at Capitol Records - alongside co-producer Thom Flowers.

The set mark the legendary Journey singer's first solo project since 1994's "For The Love Of Strange Medicine", which reached No. 15 on the US Billboard 200.

"Putting 30 years into 10 songs has certainly been an emotional experience for me," says Perry. "I started writing and recording these songs with the creative freedom that I was the only one who would ever hear them. Along the way, I rediscovered my love for music. Each track represents traces of my past, but is also a hopeful look into the future. I invite you to listen with an open heart." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


