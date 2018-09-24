News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Slipknot May Make Knotfest A Touring Festival

09-24-2018
Slipknot

For years the summer meant that metal fans could witness some of the top bands in the genre joined by up and coming acts on the annual Ozzfest tour and Slipknot may be filling that void.

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor says that the band is contemplating turning their Knotfest events into a touring festival similar to what Ozzfest used to offer heavy rock fans.

Taylor was asked about the idea during an appearance on The Jasta Show podcast. The show's host, Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta, asked Corey if Slipknot has thought about turning Knotfest in 20-30 date tour. (listen to the full interview here)

Corey responded, "It's definitely something we're thinking about and it's one of the reasons why we built it the way we have. For us it was about the foundation of the brand itself. It was making sure that this was something that we could continue to build up. You don't want to go from zero to a million.

"So, it's something that we're definitely thinking about for certain spots in America, making Knotfest dates. And, this is important, we're not afraid to take it away for a year and then bring it back. That's what people don't understand. It's not completely gone, because we're doing the one in Colombia. But, it doesn't have to be a yearly thing."

He then added, "Do it one country one year, do it in a couple of other countries the next year. It doesn't have to be something like that so you're constantly stabilizing your brand and making money and doing something cool. And you're also creating supply and demand."


