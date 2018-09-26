News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Gary Numan's Tour Bus Involved In Fatal Accident

09-26-2018
Gary Numan

Music icon Gary Numan's tour bus was involved in a fatal accident in Cleveland, OH on Monday, which forced him to cancel his concert at the city's House Of Blues venue that night.

According to a local report from Cleveland.com, the bus struck and killed a 91-old-man who was crossing the street as the tour bused made a turn onto a street close to the venue.
Numan put out the following statement, "We are all utterly devastated by the fatal accident involving our tour bus in Cleveland earlier today. Every one of us is filled with a sadness that made it impossible to even consider playing our show this evening, and out of respect, it would have been entirely wrong.

"I'm sure you can understand why we cancelled and I apologies to the House Of Blues and to the fans for any difficulties or disappointment this decision may have caused.

"All tickets will be honoured at the point of purchase. At the moment, all we can think about are the people affected by this terrible tragedy and to them we send all our love."


