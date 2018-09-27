Metallica Release Live 'Blackened' Video

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1988 classic, "Blackened", at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba on September 13, and the band are streaming professional footage from the event.

According to CBC News, the band set an attendance record by playing before more than 17,000 fans at the Canadian venue.

Metallica also donated $10,000 to the city's food bank, Winnipeg Harvest, as they have done on other stops on the WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct."

"A big thank you to everyone attending #MetInWinnipeg for helping us raise money to support @WinnipegHarvest," the group's All Within My Hands Foundation posted, "a local organization dedicated to focusing attention on hunger within their community and moving toward long-term solutions."

"Blackened" is the opening track from Metallica's 1988 album, "...And Justice For All", which will see its expanded 40th anniversary release arrive on November 2. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





