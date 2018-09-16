|
Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul (Week in Review)
Pantera's Philip Anselmo Plays Tribute To Dimebag and Vinnie Paul was a top story on Thursday: Former Pantera frontman Philip Anselmo paid tribute to his late bandmates Vinnie Paul and Dimebag Darrell last week during a show with his current band the Illegals. When Anselmo and co took the stage in Dallas last week, they rocked a medley of the Pantera classics "Domination" and "Hollow", which he dedicated to the Abbott brothers. He introduced the jam with the following, "This goes out to the un-f***ing-touchable memory of both Abbott brothers, Vince and Dimebag." Check out video footage - here.
