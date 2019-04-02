News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Motley Crue Debut In Top 10 With The Dirt Soundtrack

04-02-2019
Motley Crue

(hennemusic) The companion soundtrack album to the new Motley Crue biopic, "The Dirt", has debuted in the US Top 10. According to Billboard, the record enters the Billboard 200 at No. 10 with opening week sales of nearly 30,000 units, of which 15,000 were in traditional album sales.

The feat marks the band's first appearance in the US Top 10 in a decade, when they last hit No. 4 with 2008's "Saint Of Los Angeles." Issued in sync with its March 22 premiere on Netflix, "The Dirt" soundtrack features 14 classic tracks and four new recordings from sessions last fall with producer Bob Rock, including the lead single "The Dirt (Est. 1981)", "Ride With The Devil", "Crash And Burn" and a cover of Madonna's 1984 hit "Like A Virgin."

Directed by Jeff Tremaine, "The Dirt" follows Motley Crue's rise from the Los Angeles club scene to headline-making international stardom and stars Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee, Daniel Webber as singer Vince Neil, Douglas Booth as bassist Nikki Sixx and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars. Watch the video for "The Dirt (Est 1981) here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


