Motley Crue Claim They Are 'Blackballed' By Rock Hall

04-03-2019
Motley Crue

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx claimed in a recent interview that his band has been "blackballed" by the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame because of their past behavior.

While the band had created some new recordings for their hit Netflix biopic The Dirt, the band remains committed to their promise not to tour again, or even perform together, following the end of their retirement tour.

The band has been eligible to be inducted in the Rock Hall since 2006, 25 years after the release of their first recording release. And while the Rock Hall has had a history overlooking heavier rock bands, in recent years they have changed direction by inducting the likes of Black Sabbath, KISS, Def Leppard, Rush, and others but Nikki Sixx does not expect to receive the honor for his band.

The subject of the Crue getting into the Rock Hall came up during an interview with here. Nikki was asked about the possibly of the band performing live together again. He responded, "I was actually doing an interview with Tommy [Lee, drummer] a couple of weeks ago, and we were asked if we would ever play together again.

"And Tommy said, 'I don't know. Maybe if we got into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or something, we could dust off a couple of our old classics.' I was, like, 'Really?' And he said, 'Why not?' But we don't have any plans because we were told by the Hall of Fame that we would never get in, because of how we've acted, so that's kind of it."


