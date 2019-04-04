The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Reunion Show

Two original members of The Misfits, Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only, have announced that they will be playing a special one-off reunion show this June in Los Angeles.

The special show is set to take place on June 29th at the Banc of California Stadium and will also feature a lineup of Rise Against, The Distillers, Anti-Nowhere League and Cro-Mags.

The 'Original' Misfits have played a handful of shows together in recent years but Danzig had previously said in an interview that he only expects the band to play one-offs from time to time.

He said, "I don't want to go on tour. A show here, a show there, keep it special. I don't want people to think we're just milking it. We should just be selective and let people see what it really was. And so far it's been insane."





