Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69

Original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez, who played on the legendary group's debut single, "Cough/Cold" and b-side "She", has reportedly died at the age of 69.

Martinez was only in the group a short time after founding the band with frontman Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, appearing on their 1977 debut single and at their early live shows before leaving the band in late 1977.

The news of his reported death was shared by the Original Misfits Fiend Crypt Facebook fan page. They wrote, "Hey Fiends, Sad news.

"It is has been confirmed that original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez has passed away. Manny joined up with Glenn when he started working on the Misfits after they had been in the band P.O.N.Y.; he and Glenn rehearsed as a duo for a short time prior to Jerry Only joining them.

"Manny did the original rehearsal/live show drumming for many of the songs that would later be recorded for the Static Age album.

"His time in the Misfits was short-lived, around a year, drumming only on their first single, Cough/Cool, and performing around 8 shows with them."

