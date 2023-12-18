Original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez, who played on the legendary group's debut single, "Cough/Cold" and b-side "She", has reportedly died at the age of 69.
Martinez was only in the group a short time after founding the band with frontman Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, appearing on their 1977 debut single and at their early live shows before leaving the band in late 1977.
The news of his reported death was shared by the Original Misfits Fiend Crypt Facebook fan page. They wrote, "Hey Fiends, Sad news.
"It is has been confirmed that original Misfits drummer Manny Martinez has passed away. Manny joined up with Glenn when he started working on the Misfits after they had been in the band P.O.N.Y.; he and Glenn rehearsed as a duo for a short time prior to Jerry Only joining them.
"Manny did the original rehearsal/live show drumming for many of the songs that would later be recorded for the Static Age album.
"His time in the Misfits was short-lived, around a year, drumming only on their first single, Cough/Cool, and performing around 8 shows with them."
Disturbed, Pantera, Slipknot, Misfits Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set
The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show
The Original Misfits Announce New Year's Eve Show
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene- Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69- more
Original AC/DC Drummer Colin Burgess Dead At 77- 'Jay Did Not Leave' Slipknot Says Clown- Rolling Stones Singles 1966-1971 Limited Edition- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: Disney Vinyl
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More
$200 Million Being Invested In KISS Avatars Says Gene
Original Misfits Drummer Manny Martinez Reportedly Dead At 69
Aerosmith Classic 'Dream On' Passes 1 Billion Spotify Streams
Queensryche Go AI With 'Nocturnal Light' Video
Bill Nelson Shares 'Starlight Stories'
Singled Out: All Day Sucker's I'm Not Tired
Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To US National Recording Registry - 2023 In Review
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live - 2023 In Review