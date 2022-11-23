.

The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show

Keavin Wiggins | 11-23-2022

Event poster

The Original Misfits have announced that they have been forced to cancel their New Year's Eve performance at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to "an unexpected personal matter".

The reunited band, featuring frontman Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, broke the news to fans via social media.

They wrote, "It is with regret, that due to an unexpected personal matter, the Misfits are unable to perform our show in Las Vegas on Dec 31st. We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

Related Stories


The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show

The Original Misfits Announce New Year's Eve Show

The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show

Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances

My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Misfits Music and Merch

News > Misfits

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more

Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more

Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

Latest News

Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon Lawsuit

Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets

The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show

The Doors Premiere Video For Unreleased Song 'Paris Blues'

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Preview CMT Crossroads Performance

Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions

Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video

Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith Queen Of Our Hometown Acoustic