The Original Misfits have announced that they have been forced to cancel their New Year's Eve performance at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to "an unexpected personal matter".
The reunited band, featuring frontman Glenn Danzig and bassist Jerry Only, with guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, broke the news to fans via social media.
They wrote, "It is with regret, that due to an unexpected personal matter, the Misfits are unable to perform our show in Las Vegas on Dec 31st. We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."
The Original Misfits Announce New Year's Eve Show
The Original Misfits To Play Special Halloween Weekend Show
Misfits, Fear and Yellowcard Lead Riot Fest Full Album Performances
My Chemical Romance, Nine Inch Nails, Misfits Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon's Lawsuit- Motley Crue Limited Edition Box Sets- Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show- more
Ozzy Shares 'Patient Number 9' Storyboard Video- Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden 'Total Eclipse' Visualizer- more
Neal Schon Sues Longtime Journey Bandmate- Kenny Chesney I Go Back Tour- Duran Duran Share New Arena Dates- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason
On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
Journey's Jonathan Cain Reacts To Neal Schon Lawsuit
Motley Crue Announce Limited Edition Crucial Crue Box Sets
The Misfits Cancel New Year's Eve Show
The Doors Premiere Video For Unreleased Song 'Paris Blues'
Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Preview CMT Crossroads Performance
Megadeth and Lamb Of God Offshoot Firstborne Deliver Intercontinental Champions
Story Of The Year Take The Ride With New Video
Singled Out: Rachel McIntyre Smith Queen Of Our Hometown Acoustic