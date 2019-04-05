Guns N' Roses Lead Music Festival Lineup

The first Guns N' Roses live date of 2019 has been revealed with the announcement that the band will lead the lineup for this year's Louder Than Life festival next fall.

The 2019 installment of the music festival is scheduled to take place at the Highland Festival Grounds At KY Expo Center in Louisville, KY on September 27th through 29th with organizers set to reveal the full lineup next Monday, April 8th, which is also the on sale date for tickets.

Festival producer Danny Wimmer had this to say about GNR's involvement, "There are only a handful of bands through the years whose music not only resonates with fans, but changes the entire face of rock 'n' roll. Guns N' Roses is one of those true icons.

"Every year we want to come back bigger and better, and we can't wait to welcome Axl, Slash, Duff and the rest of GN'R to the Louder Than Life stage."





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses' Dizzy Reed Inks Record Deal For Solo Band

Matt Sorum Talks Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Slash Advises Not To Conform To Make It

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals New Song and Album, Tour Details

Guns N' Roses Star Plans Special Event

Guns N' Roses' Slash Would Rather Play Than Rest

Slash Surprised By Guns N' Roses Reunion

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Working On 'Really Cool' New Music

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals First Song From Solo Album

More Guns N' Roses News

Share this article



