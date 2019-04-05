|
Megadeth Guitarist Filling In For In Flames' Niclas Engelin
04-05-2019
In Flames have announced that they have once again recruited former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick (Act Of Defiance) to fill in for Niclas Engelin on tour.
The band recruited Broderick for their recent North American tour because Engelin received "strong medical advisement to stay home" and they have now revealed to fans that their upcoming tour dates will include the same lineup.
They had this to say, "To all of the Jesterheads coming out to our upcoming European and UK dates: Niclas will be extending his hiatus though out the summer to focus on personal matters. Your support has meant a great deal to both Niclas and Chris Broderick, who will remain on the road for the time being. We can't wait to see you soon."
