Axel Rudi Pell Releasing Live Anniversary Double Album

Iconic heavy rock guitarist Axel Rudi Pell has announced that he is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the release of a special live anniversary album.

The new release will be entitled "XXX Anniversary Live"and is set to hit stores on June 7th in various configurations including digitally (download and streaming), a 2 disc CD DigiPak, and a 3 disc version on 180 g black vinyl that will include printed inner sleeves and 2CDs in paper sleeves.

The new package will mark Axel's 30th album release and will be released by the same label that issued his solo debut back in 1989, SPV/Steamhammer.

He had this to say about the longstanding relationship, "SPV and I have grown together, we have witnessed highs and lows and we've managed to get through them. Never change a winning team". See the tracklisting below:

Tracklisting

CD1

1. The Medieval Overture (Intro) 1:48

2. The Wild And The Young 4:41

3. Wildest Dreams 6:12

4. Fool Fool 5:10

5. Oceans Of Time 5:47

6. Only The Strong Will Survive 6:15

7. Mystica (incl. Drum Solo) 14:24

8. Long Live Rock 6:31

CD2

1. Game Of Sins / Tower Of Babylon (incl. Keyboard Solo) 16:07

2. The Line 9:12

3. Warrior 4:44

4. Edge Of The World (incl. Band Introduction) 6:53

5. Truth And Lies 2:29

6. Carousel 5:10

7. The Masquerade Ball / Casbah 8:24

8. Rock The Nation 6:37

Line Up:

• Johnny Gioeli - Lead and Backing Vocals

• Axel Rudi Pell - Lead, Rhythm and Acoustic Guitars

• Ferdy Doernberg - Keyboards

• Volker Krawczak - Bass

• Bobby Rondinelli - Drums





