Axel Rudi Pell Announces New Album 'Risen Symbol'

Axel Rudi Pell has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "Risen Symbol" on June 14th via Steamhammer/SPV. Freeman Promotions sent over the following details: No doubt about it: The world would be a much poorer place without AXEL RUDI PELL!

On his 22nd (!) studio album 'Risen Symbol', the Bochum-based guitarist and songwriter continues to fly the melodic hard rock flag without watering down his style with pseudo-modern stylistic variations or expendable studio gimmicks. At the same time, he is constantly looking for new influences, exciting inspirations, and catchy hooks.

One of the best things about ARP's anthems is that they are perfectly tailored to the charismatic voice of frontman Johnny Gioeli. The American vocalist is one of the most eminent rock singers worldwide and, together with PELL, former Rainbow drummer Bobby Rondinelli, and the two longstanding ARP members Ferdy Doernberg (keyboards) and Volker Krawczak (bass), has been an integral part of a perfectly oiled machine for more than ten years, wowing fans and media alike.

'Risen Symbol' will be available on Steamhammer/SPV from June 14, 2024. For all those who can't wait, 3 April 2024 will see the arrival of the lead single "Guardian Angel" followed on May 22, 2024, by "Darkest Hour".

