Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-20-2020

Axel Rudi Pell

Axel Rudi Pell has released music video for his new single "Bad Reputation". The track comes from the acclaimed guitarist's new album studio album "Sign Of The Times".

Axel had this to say, Bad Reputation is one of the most melodic songs we ever recorded with a cool riff and a catchy chorus, so it was obvious choosing that track for a video clip.

"Everybody filmed himself at home and even in Corona times we had much fun doing it, as you can see! This is the 'Single Edit' version, which is a little shorter than the album version.!" Watch the video below:


