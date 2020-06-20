Axel Rudi Pell has released music video for his new single "Bad Reputation". The track comes from the acclaimed guitarist's new album studio album "Sign Of The Times".
Axel had this to say, Bad Reputation is one of the most melodic songs we ever recorded with a cool riff and a catchy chorus, so it was obvious choosing that track for a video clip.
"Everybody filmed himself at home and even in Corona times we had much fun doing it, as you can see! This is the 'Single Edit' version, which is a little shorter than the album version.!" Watch the video below:
Axel Rudi Pell Honored For 30th Anniversary
Axel Rudi Pell Releases 'Only The Strong Will Survive' Video
Axel Rudi Pell Releasing Live Anniversary Double Album
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates- Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival- Metallica Stream Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours- more
Singled Out: Black Orchid Empire's Singularity
Root 66: Nate Lee - Wings of a Jetliner
Singled Out: Julian Taylor's Human Race
Singled Out: Izzie's Caravan's Drownin' Man's Blues
Disturbed, Staind and Bad Wolves Announce Rescheduled Dates
Guns N' Roses Share Performance Videos From Festival
Metallica Streaming Festival Footage For Just 24 Hours
Scorpions Stream World Wide Live Documentary
Morse, Portnoy & George Release Video For Cover Of Ringo Classic
Axel Rudi Pell Release 'Bad Reputation' Video
Dan Reed Network And Reckless Love Announce Coheadlining Tour
Singled Out: Onslaught's Religiousuicide