Axel Rudi Pell Delivers 'Darkest Hour' Video

(Freeman Promotions) Axel Rudi Pell shares "Darkest Hour," the second single from his forthcoming album, 'Risen Symbol' due out June 14, 2024, via Steamhammer/SPV. The single is accompanied by a music video.

On his 22nd (!) studio album 'Risen Symbol', Bochum-based guitarist and songwriter Axel Rudi Pell continues to fly the melodic hard rock flag without watering down his style with pseudo-modern stylistic variations or expendable studio gimmicks. At the same time, he is constantly looking for new influences, exciting inspirations, and catchy hooks.

One of the best things about ARP's anthems is that they are perfectly tailored to the charismatic voice of frontman Johnny Gioeli. The American vocalist is one of the most eminent rock singers worldwide and, together with PELL, former Rainbow drummer Bobby Rondinelli, and the two longstanding ARP members Ferdy Doernberg (keyboards) and Volker Krawczak (bass), has been an integral part of a perfectly oiled machine for more than ten years, wowing fans and media alike.

